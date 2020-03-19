Spring begins today, March 19, its earliest arrival in more than a century

It’s the first day of spring! Sort of.

The spring, or vernal equinox, which marks the beginning of the spring season for the northern hemisphere each year, happens tonight. It’s a specific moment in time, rather than an entire day.

The word “equinox” comes from Latin and means “equality of night and day,” according to dictionary.com. It marks the time each year where the days become longer than the nights.

For the northern hemisphere, the spring equinox happens when the sun is positioned directly over the equator, moving north longitudinally. This is caused by the position of the earth in its orbit around the sun.

This year, the equinox happens around 11 p.m. Central Time Zone. Of course, the sun will be shining on the other side of the Earth at that point as the world spins latitudinally.

The equinox is actually really early this year. In fact, it’s the earliest it has been in more than 100 years. It’s only early by a few minutes or hours in some cases, but still, it’s early. That’s caused by the slight wobble the Earth has in it’s Y-axis. Basically, the North Pole’s most northern point isn’t always in the exact same place.

So yes, today is the day of the equinox, making it the day we celebrate spring. However, tomorrow is the first full day of spring, if you want to get technical.

How fitting for spring that, today, we experience highs in the mid-70s, and tomorrow, highs drop down to 38 degrees.

Visit FOX4’s weather page for more information on the forecast.