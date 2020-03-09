Spring Break plans may be altered by coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- "This is a public health crisis," said Dr. Lee Norman, the Kansas State Health officer and Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.

Both Kansas and Missouri have their first presumed positive COVID-19 novel Coronoavirus cases. The one in Missouri is near St. Louis, but the one in Kansas is in Johnson County, making it the first case in the Kansas City metro.

It comes just days before many schools start their Spring Break, and many families leave the metro for vacation.

Dr. Norman sat down with FOX4 to answer what should cancel a Spring Break trip.

Kansas City saw its first 70 degree day on Sunday, weather fitting for the upcoming season.

"We're going to Arizona," said Jennifer Wade happily.

But that means travel in an enclosed area with strangers. Strangers with strange germs.

Specifically, the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

"It has been a thought," said Wade, "it's been in the news, you read about it."

COVID-19 is now in at least 20 states and six continents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

So is it worth it to travel?

"I would definitely say that it depends on what are the hot spots," said Dr. Norman on Sunday. "I would not go to Seattle right now, for example."

He continued, "I would not go to Northern Italy. I would probably not go to Germany, certainly not Iran or South Korea. Would I go to South Padre Island? Or Florida? I think it would probably be okay to travel there. I think a person should be cautious about going into large groups of people."

Dr. Norman said driving would be less risky than air travel. He noted if you travel on an airplane with someone with COVID-19, you could be quarantined. That would mean an additional 14 days out of work and away from the public. While many workplaces are trying to be flexible with work-from-home options, many others are not. It could mean using up extra vacation days, or missing pay because you miss work.

So when should you panic? "A person should never panic," said Dr. Norman with a smile.

"It's going to be different than the flu," he said. "The coronavirus is unmitigated, meaning we don't have a vaccine, we don't have anti-coronavirus medication. The flu is at least mitigated in the sense that we at least have a vaccine and antiviral medications that are affective against influenza."

"Older folks seem to be the most affected, and have the most complications. People with immune and underlying medical conditions seem to be more vulnerable to the bad outcome," he continued. "A lot of people seem to clear it and get better."

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Announces COVID-19 Online Resource Center If you have recently traveled to areas including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea and have developed fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days.

Remember - COVID-19 novel coronavirus is new. There's a lot we don't know, but will learn in the weeks and months to come.

But here's what we do know: Standard public health rules are standard for a reason. They work. No matter how nice it is outside, if you feel sick, stay home. Disinfect all surfaces, and always wash your hands.

Several schools in Johnson County already have plans in place for COVID-19.

Click here to read Blue Valley's plan.

Click here for Shawnee Mission.

Click here for Olathe.