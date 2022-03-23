KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring cleaning is coming to Kansas City neighborhoods over the next few weeks.

The annual spring leaf and brush collection will begin in the Central part of the city on Monday.

Each area of the city will have the opportunity to have their leaf and brush collected curbside. This is the schedule city crews will follow:

Central: March 28 – April 1 (Missouri River south to 63rd St., between State Line Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff, but not including residents who live east of Blue Ridge Cutoff)

March 28 – April 1 (Missouri River south to 63rd St., between State Line Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff, but not including residents who live east of Blue Ridge Cutoff) North: April 11 – April 15 (Missouri River, north to the city limit)

April 11 – April 15 (Missouri River, north to the city limit) South: April 25 – April 29 (63rd Street, south to the city limit, as well as all residents who live east of Blue Ridge Cutoff)

Brush will be collected on homeowners scheduled trash day. There are specific rules homeowners need to follow to take advantage of the curbside collection.

Sacks and bundles should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the regularly scheduled trash day, but not before 3 p.m. on the previous day.

No more than 20 sacks and bundles per household.

Sacks and bundles must not weigh more than 40 pounds each.

Use only paper lawn debris sacks. No plastic bags.

If you seal the sacks, use masking tape only; do not use plastic or duct tape.

No grass clippings. No trash.

All branches must be bundled. Branches must not be more than 3 inches in diameter.

Bundles of branches must not be more than 2 feet in diameter and not more than 4 feet long.

Use twine or jute rope to tie bundles; do not use wire or plastic tape.

If wet weather is forecast, cover sacks and bundles with clear plastic.

If sacks and bundles haven’t been collected on the scheduled trash day, homeowners need to call 311 within 24 hours to schedule pickup.

Homeowners can also drop off brush at the city’s three drop off sites. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

11660 N. Main Street

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

And 10301 Raytown Road

Last year, workers collected a total of 2,750 tons of yard waste during the leaf and brush pickups.

