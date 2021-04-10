Spring cleaning donations for charity in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday was the perfect day to do a little spring cleaning; too wet to work outside and most youth sports were rained out.

People in the Northland looking to de-clutter could take their unwanted items to community of Christ Church in Independence where volunteers would take bags and boxes right out of your vehicle.

For every pound donated, Thrift World would give money to Community Services League, an organization that provides financial assistance and employment training to the homeless.

“We are going to continue to feed people, because it’s always about responding to the recovery from the pandemic,” Cindy Isabel, Community Services League, said. “A lot of that comes in keeping people stably housed and with that comes being able to help people with financial coaching and employment training for people and putting people to work.”

The donation drive continue next Saturday, April 17 in Overland Park at the B&B Theaters Overland Park 16, 8601 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223

Items accepted:

– Gently used or new clothing

– Shoes

– Handbags

– Bedding

– Small Appliances

– Household items

