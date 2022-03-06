KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police faced a big job, and they battled Saturday’s wind to get the job done.

Members of the department’s community policing unit spent hours cleaning up trash in certain areas. The department said the majority of the trash dumped was located along Kaw Drive.

By the end of the day, the officers reported rounding up 64 tires, 8 buckets, 3 mattresses, and 1 car hood.

Officers and members of the community join forces for efforts like the trash cleanup often in the Kansas City, Kansas area.

The Kansas City, Kansas police department said the idea is for officers to work with the community to be proactive and solve issues that will improve the overall quality of life in the community.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.