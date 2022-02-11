SPRING HILL, Kan. — The City of Spring Hill is once again accepting applications to fill a seat on the city council.

Thursday, Mayor Joe Berkey announced the immediate resignation of Councilmember Steve Owen.

“He has served faithfully and we do appreciate all he has given to the city council and given to the city and its citizens,” Berkey said

Owen did not attend the council meeting Thursday night. Owen’s resignation comes after refusing to attend council meetings for weeks, outlining his reasoning in a letter left with the city attorney January 10.

Thursday night, Berkey also appointed Wendy North to fill his former seat on the city council. The council confirmed North with a 2-1 vote. Newly appointed council member Chad Young voted in opposition.

FOX4 reached out to Owen about his resignation, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The city will begin accepting applications to fill Owen’s vacant council seat right away. Anyone interested in filling the position must submit a letter of interest to the city before noon on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Once Owen’s replacement has been confirmed, three of the five city council seats will be filled by appointed members.