SPRING HILL, Kan. — A majority of the Spring Hill City Council has been appointed to their seats within the last nine months.

Thursday, Mayor Joe Berkey filled the final vacant seat on the council following the resignation of Councilmember Steve Owen.

Owen’s resignation came after he refused to attend council meetings for weeks, outlining his reasoning in a letter left with the city attorney January 10.

Chip VanHouden was confirmed by the council with a 4-0 vote. He will serve the remainder of Owen’s term ending in January of 2024.

Brian Peel is now the only remaining member of the council that was elected to serve the city. Council President Diana Roth was appointed by former Mayor Steve Ellis last May. Shortly after taking over his position as mayor in January, Berkey nominated Chad Young to fill a vacant seat on the city council.

Two weeks ago the council approved the nomination of Wendy North to fill Berkey’s former seat on the city council.