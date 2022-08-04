SPRING Hill, Kan. — School meals are going to look different at Spring Hill High School at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Spring Hill Schools sent a notice to parents this week that due to a staff shortage at the high school kitchen, it is currently unable to offer standard meal service and that temporary changes were being made.

One of the big changes is that all meals will be pre-packaged as a “grab-and-go” style” and that no or very few hot items will be offered.

Only one lunch entrée will be offered versus seven and only one breakfast entrée offered versus the traditional six.

There will be no garden bar offering or ala carte items during breakfast and lunch.

The district said students must select a full reimbursable meal.

Spring Hill Schools said it will transition back to standard meal service as staffing allows.

