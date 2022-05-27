SPRING HILL, Kan. —The City of Spring Hill is now making it easier for residents to keep backyard chickens.

Thursday, the city council voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending city code related to keeping chickens. Residents were previously required to have at least a three-acre lot to keep chickens. Now permits can be awarded to property owners with as much as 0.25 acres of land.

Number of chickens allowed based on property size.

Residents with large enough properties can own up to 12 chickens. No roosters are permitted on properties less than three acres. Anyone interested in keeping backyard chickens must apply for a proper permit.

A chicken permit will cost $100 for the first year and $50 for each renewal year. Part of the application process will include an inspection from the city building inspector.

Backyard chickens must be kept in a fenced area and provided a structurally sound chicken coop. The chicken owner will also be responsible for the storage and removal of chicken manure.