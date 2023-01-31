SPRING HILL, Kan. — A Spring Hill man died in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning.

A Kansas Highway Patrol report shows 46-year-old Jeffery Boyd Owens ran a stop sign at 216th Street and U.S. 169 Highway around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers determined an oncoming tractor trailer towing double trailers broadsided Owens’ pickup. Owens lost control, went off the side of the road and the pickup caught fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer also lost control and ended up in the center median.

Troopers said Owens was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown out of the pickup.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and went to a Kansas City-area hospital.