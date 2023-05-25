SPRING HILL, Kan. — The Spring Hill Police Department is asking you to cast a vote to help to support its K9 officer.

K9 Loki, a Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix, joined SHPD in 2021 after being donated from the Olathe Police Department.

Loki was initially purchased by OPD from a kennel in Pennsylvania, but a medical scan showed Loki had an underdeveloped kidney that would need to be removed.

When Olathe police notified the kennel of Loki’s condition, they were told a replacement dog would be given to the department free of charge, but if Loki was returned he would be euthanized.

To prevent Loki from being put down, the SHPD adopted him as a replacement for K9 Niko, who was set to retire later that year.

After several trips to the vet, officers were told Loki could have a surgery that would extend his lifespan and allow him to keep working for SHPD. To cover the cost of the surgery, the department has registered Loki for the Aftermath K9 Grant and is asking for your support.

Aftermath will award up to $15,000 in grants to law enforcement agencies across the nation to support their K9 unit. All grants will be awarded based on an online poll.

Voting begins Thursday, May 25, and ends on Monday, June 5.

You can cast a vote for K9 Loki daily on the Aftermath K9 Grant website.

You can also cast extra votes by liking, following and commenting “Spring Hill Police department, Spring Hill, Kansas” on the Aftermath Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Grant winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 7.