Spring Hill School District board votes to toss out gating criteria, go full in-person

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Students K-12 in the Spring Hill School District are going back to school in person after a board vote last night.

“The USD 230 Board of Education eliminated (5-2 vote) the gating criteria at their meeting on Monday, January 25,” the district confirmed in an email to FOX4.

All students will begin in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1.

The district stated all students who opted for virtual learning will remain doing school from a distance for the rest of the school year.

Spring Hill parents helped push the school board to adapt its own gating criteria last fall as coronavirus cases began to rise. Johnson County reported a 75% spike in new illnesses in the beginning of November, pushing the district back to online learning.

The district reports very few cases of COVID-19. See the numbers on the Spring Hill School District website.