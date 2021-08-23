Spring Hill School District votes to approve allowing parents to sign mask exemption form

SPRING HILL, Kan. — The Spring Hill School District voted 4-1 Monday night to continue allowing parents sign a mask exemption form.

The school board recently updated its face mask medical exemption form.

At first, students needed a doctor’s signature certifying they had a condition that prevented them from wearing a mask. Now, a parent’s signature will suffice.

The school board made that decision during a meeting last Monday night.

The modification has caused some uproar in the district.

Some parents say children who can’t get the vaccine need to be protected by wearing a mask indoors. Others said wearing a mask should be their choice.

The forms are submitted to the student’s school nurse. Staff members can also be exempt from wearing a mask.

Riding school buses are not a part of this mask exemption because it’s a federal rule right now.