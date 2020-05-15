Spring turkey hunt provides socially-distant escape for Missourians

ST. LOUIS – Families have spent the last two months looking for things to do while social distancing. Some Missourians took the opportunity to get outdoors and go hunting. The state’s spring turkey hunting season was a busy one.

Early numbers from the Missouri Department of Conservation show that hunters checked more than 38,000 during the season, which rain from April 20 to May 10, 2020. Franklin County saw the most turkeys harvested of any county, 899. A special weekend of hunting just for kids ages six to fifteen brought in another 2,700 birds. In all, the total was 41,454.

Last year, a total of 38,795 birds were harvested.



Managed turkey hunts help keep the state’s population in check. Non-resident permits were down due to travel restrictions, but there were 9,600 more hunting permits purchased by Missouri residents than in 2019.

The Conservation Department’s wild turkey program leader, Reina Tyl, says the woods are a great place to social distance.

“Because the pandemic has resulted in school closures and a lot of extra-curricular activities that folks were engaged with got canceled,” said Tyl. “So, I think folks were just spending more time at home with their families and they didn’t have these other obligations that they would normally have. So,I think that just opened up their time and gave them more time to get outside and enjoy the turkey season.”