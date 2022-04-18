JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Monday is the first day of Missouri’s spring turkey season.
The season ends on May 8. Hunters are allowed to start their day one-half hour before sunrise and finish up at 1 p.m.
Those participating in the spring turkey season are limited to two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard during the season.
Below are the Missouri Department of Conservation’s limitations:
- You may take only one turkey during the first week
- If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third weeks.
- You may not take two turkeys on the same day.