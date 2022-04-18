JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Monday is the first day of Missouri’s spring turkey season.

The season ends on May 8. Hunters are allowed to start their day one-half hour before sunrise and finish up at 1 p.m.

Those participating in the spring turkey season are limited to two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard during the season.

Below are the Missouri Department of Conservation’s limitations:

You may take only one turkey during the first week

If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third weeks.

You may not take two turkeys on the same day.