Springfield hairstylist allegedly served 84 people while COVID-19 positive and symptomatic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, health officials say.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department director Clay Goddard said in a news briefing Friday that the stylist worked the eight days between May 12 and May 20 at a Great Clips.

The stylist later tested positive.

All of the stylist’s clients wore masks and are getting tested, as are the stylist’s coworkers, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Another hairstylist there also tested positive after test results started coming back, KY3 reported.

The announcement came just days after city officials announced plans to relax even more distancing requirements and about a week after the health department started seeing an influx of new travel-related infections.

RELATED: Dallas salon owner jailed for 7 days after ignoring stay-at-home order