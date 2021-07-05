Springfield hospital has nearly 50 patients on ventilators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Springfield CAO Erik Frederick took to Twitter Monday to share some news regarding what the hospital is seeing with the recent rise in COVID-19 patients.
According to Frederick, the hospital is running almost 50 vents, and Mercy will be opening a second COVID ICU and a second step down.
“Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired,” the tweet says.
Frederick also said the hospital has 115 COVID-positive patients. There was one more a day earlier.
Frederick also shared Sunday that Mercy Springfield had received more vents from hospitals in St. Louis and Arkansas due to the high demand in Springfield.