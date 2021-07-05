Springfield hospital has nearly 50 patients on ventilators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Springfield CAO Erik Frederick took to Twitter Monday to share some news regarding what the hospital is seeing with the recent rise in COVID-19 patients.

According to Frederick, the hospital is running almost 50 vents, and Mercy will be opening a second COVID ICU and a second step down.

“Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired,” the tweet says.

115 COVID+ @MercySGF. Running almost 50 vents now. We are expanding to 2nd COVID ICU and a 2nd step down. Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired. Travel RN’s coming this week. Physician support being arranged. If you’re a RT, call us. — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 5, 2021

Frederick also said the hospital has 115 COVID-positive patients. There was one more a day earlier.

Frederick also shared Sunday that Mercy Springfield had received more vents from hospitals in St. Louis and Arkansas due to the high demand in Springfield.

116 COVID+ @MercySGF. New day, new record. Spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out. 47 patients on vents. A lot of those are COVID but not all. We’re blessed to be part of a large health ministry @FollowMercy. Vents coming from @mercysaintlouis and @MercyNWA — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 4, 2021