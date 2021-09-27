St. James Academy investigating racist post on social media

LENEXA, Kan. — St. James Academy is investigating after it said someone made a racist social media post over the weekend that involved one of its students.

The school notified parents and said it was working to determine the next steps that need to be taken.

“Our Catholic faith demands we see one another with the dignity due to sons and daughters of God,” St. James said in a statement.

St. James asked parents to talk to their children about the incident and explain that racism in any form is not accepted.