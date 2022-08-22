COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. — A 43-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri man is facing a first-degree terrorist threat charge after making a threat against an elementary school on social media.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone about a threat against John Gleen Elementary School.

The person who reported the threat said they had seen a Facebook post from a Guy Johnson and was concerned for the safety of the students and staff members.

The post read “I’m hearing that the admin of John Glenn elementary think they can block parents from our school tomorrow. I intend to walk my son to his class tomorrow. If you oppose that…deal with the choice you made. If you block me from the school tomorrow I will fight my way in…if you intend to block parents from school tomorrow…be prepared to die for you policy.”

Johnson later deleted the post, according to court documents.

A sheriff’s deputy along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol met with Johnson at his house where he admitted to making the Facebook post and later took it down after he had talked with his wife and said he made the post out of anger.

Johnson was then placed under arrest.

No bond has been set at this time. An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

