St. Joseph man charged in murder of his 10-year-old stepson

SAVANNAH, Mo. — In Andrew County, Missouri, a man is facing murder and abuse charges in the death of his 10-year-old stepson.

Thirty-seven-year-old Donald Tipton turned himself into the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night.

Tuesday, the Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney charged Tipton with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 10-year-old Gage Owen Belding. Along with 11 other charges related to assault and abuse across three other dates all for abuse against Belding.

Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett said on Nov. 30, they were called to a home in St. Joseph through a 911 call of a boy who was not responsive. He was taken to Mosaic Medical Center where he died.

Through an investigation, the department was able to uncover a history of abuse to the child by his stepfather.

According to court documents, the first incident was on Oct. 31, where Tipton is accused of putting a sock and the barrel of a gun in Belding’s mouth. On Nov. 25, they allege he punched Belding in the chest causing serious injury. Finally, on Nov. 30, the prosecuting attorney accuses Belding of striking and strangling the boy which resulted in his death.

A warrant was issued for Tipton on Feb. 16. The department said he turned himself in the next day.

Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Stevenson filed a motion to have the probable cause statements in this case sealed. Stevenson said the documents contain the names and witness statements of several children and releasing the documents would be detrimental to them.

It is unclear why charges are being filed months after the child’s death.

Natalie Julien, the President & CEO, CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte County said children need advocates more now than ever. Whether they are navigating the court system, or simply seeming to be going through a hard time. She encourages people who have direct contact with children to keep an eye out for things like bruises, changes in behavior, or signs of neglect.

“It’s our job as adults to make sure we’re looking out for the best interest of our kids, and so we would encourage anyone who has a concern to make a report and call a local hotline,” Julien said.

Tipton remains in the Andrew County Jail without bond and has no court date on the schedule at this time.

If you are interested in helping children in need in your community Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA is always looking for volunteers. The training is free, and online. Through your local program you can help make a difference in the lives of children navigating the court system.

