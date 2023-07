SMITHVILLE, Mo. —The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a St. Joseph man drowned at Smithville Lake on the Fourth of July.

According to MSHP, around 6:36 p.m. 22-year-old Carlos Antonio walked off a ledge near the Little Platte Swim Beach into the water and never resurfaced.

Antonio’s body was later recovered by MSHP and released to Frontier Forensics, the medical examiner’s office in Cass County.