KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Joseph man was convicted by a federal trial jury Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm.

Earl B. Penn, 30, was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 15 years without the possibility of parole.

During the trial, evidence indicated that Penn had a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol on June 22, 2020.

A St. Joseph Police Department detective and patrol officer located Penn, who had an outstanding warrant for violations of his federal supervised release, on June 22, 2020.

According to the release, Penn struggled and resisted being arrested. Penn hit the officer in the face with the back of his head and pulled the OC spray from the officer’s vest.

The detective then removed the OC spray from Penn’s hand to prevent him from using it.

The investigators said the detective saw a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch after he was detained.

Penn has prior felony convictions for residential burglary, arson, and conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine. The convictions for two violent felonies and a serious drug offense subject Penn to be sentenced as an armed career criminal.