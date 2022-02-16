KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Joseph, Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in drug trafficking worth $4 million that distributed more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine over three years.

Christapher Dean Parton, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

On April 16, 2021, Parton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2017, to July 21, 2020, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, according to court documents.

Parton was regularly provided one to two kilograms of methamphetamine each week by a drug trafficking organization based in Kansas City.

According to court records, Parton, who transported the methamphetamine from Kansas City to the St. Joseph area for distribution, was found by the court to be involved in approximately 91 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Parton admitted he traded at least 50 guns he received through his drug distribution activities for methamphetamine.

The entire drug trafficking organization received more than $4 million in exchange for the unlawful distribution of more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Parton is among 25 suspects charged in this case and the first suspect to be sentenced.

