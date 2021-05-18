St. Joseph PD looking for mother and child missing since October 2020

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Saint Joseph Police Department is looking for two missing people that have not been seen since October 2020.

Savanna Blake and Christian Blake were last seen when Savanna took Christian to a birthday party on October 25, 2020 and was never returned to his father Edward Bell who has full custody.

Savanna is believed to be with Christian in the St. Joseph or Kansas City area and police are interested in the child’s well-being.

Savanna is white, female, 5 foot 2 inches, approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Christian is a Black male, 4 foot 5 inches, about 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact St. Joseph police and reference case No. 2020-79950. Detective Rick Woodley can be reached at 816-271-4795.

Anonymous tips can be reported through P3Tips online or on their app.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android