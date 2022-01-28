ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Update: According to police, Nielfen has been located and is safe.

—–

The St. Joseph Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered toddler and the suspect believed to be with him.

Police believe one-year-old Kyden Nielfen is with Tyler Mozee.

Nielfen has curly hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie and gray sweats. Mozee was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black sweats and black shows. He has dreads and golds in his teeth.

Police have not given indication of direction of travel or the location they were last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.