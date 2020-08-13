St. Louis’ Anheuser-Busch donating hand sanitizer to polls across the U.S.

St. Louis’ Anheuser-Busch Donating Hand Sanitizer for November Elections for Use Across the United States

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — St. Louis-based brewer Anheuser-Busch is stepping up to help keep poll workers safe this November. It is producing and donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to polls across the nation for the General Election.

“I am proud that one of the economic anchors of St. Louis is showing the U.S. what it means to do business in the ‘Show-Me State,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. As for the state alone, Ashcroft requested 5,600 bottles of sanitizer for the polls.

“We truly appreciate Anheuser-Busch for their willingness to produce and donate hand sanitizer to state and local election officials as they work on the frontlines of democra­cy in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Maggie Toulouse Oliver, President of National Association of Secretary.

NASS will work with Anheuser-Busch to help distribute the hand sanitizer.

So far, the following states have asked for sanitizer:

New Mexico

California

West Virginia

Washington

Nebraska

Missouri