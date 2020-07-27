St. Louis County Executive expected to announce new restricts in battle against COVID-19

EAST ST LOUIS, IL – JUNE 6: The St. Louis skyline is seen as the Mississippi River swells on June 6, 2019 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Residents along the Mississippi River are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near-record levels on Friday. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Late Sunday evening St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page issued a press release stating that new restrictions must be put in place to slow the spread of the COVOD-19 virus. The rates of infections in the State of Missouri, and in the St. Louis Metro Area have been rising for the past several weeks, with St. Louis County recording nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday over Saturday’s total of 12,774 positive test in the county.

Dr. Page will be making the announcement Monday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. at the John C. Murphy Health Center located on North Hanley Road in Berkeley.

At this time it is unclear if the City of St. Louis will also be announcing any new restrictions.

Statement from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page:

“Working closely with public health experts including the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and other regional leaders, we are concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the region,” Dr. Page said. “New restrictions must be put in place to slow the community spread of this virus.”