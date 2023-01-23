ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. The winner, who played the “Millionaire Blowout” game, officially claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis on Jan. 12.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game with over $181 million in unclaimed prizes. Players have won over $166.2 million in this game since its launch, including two top prizes of $5 million, 10 prizes of $1 million and 23 $50,000 prizes.

The big win marks at least three million-dollar prizes won through Missouri Lottery already in 2023.