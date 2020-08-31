St. Louis couple charged for pointing guns at protesters appears in court for 1st time

ST. LOUIS — The couple facing felony charges after pointing guns at protestors who were walking past their home made their first court appearance this morning, FOX2 reported.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made a brief appearance downtown at the Carnahan Courthouse.

Their attorney Joel Schwartz said the case has not gone before a Grand Jury, so it was continued for now.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged both Mark and Patricia McCloskey with a Class E Felony of unlawful use of a weapon.

The couple pointed guns at protestors back in June who were marching through their gated neighborhood on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. The McCloskey’s said they feared for their safety.

Schwartz said the couple will plead not guilty.

“We are simply anxious to remove all the noise from this case, move the case forward and have the facts heard by a jury and let the jury decide whether the McCloskey’s committed any felony offenses because we are convinced with absolute certainty that there was no felony committed here,” Schwartz said.

The McCloskey’s said nothing to reporters at the courthouse.

Their next court date is set for October 6.

A spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Gardner said the office had no comment beyond just that the McCloskey’s made their initial court appearance today and the case was continued until October.