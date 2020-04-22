St. Louis hiring ‘disease detectives’ in fight against virus

EAST ST LOUIS, IL – JUNE 6: The St. Louis skyline is seen as the Mississippi River swells on June 6, 2019 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Residents along the Mississippi River are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near-record levels on Friday. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Health departments in the St. Louis area are hiring.

St. Louis County Public Health Department is looking to hire more full-time contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

St. Charles County health officials say they also are hiring those “disease detectives.” The goal is to reach out to anyone who’s been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and then monitor them daily.

The tracers hunt down people — including family members, coworkers and others — who may have come into contact with an infected person within 48 hours of that person showing symptoms.

Health officials across the nation have been actively working to track down contact with known coronavirus cases. However, some Kansas City metro officials have said their staff has become overwhelmed with the massive number of cases and people they have had to track down.