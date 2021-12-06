Kansas City ranked among top 25 most ‘Sinful Cities’ in America in new report

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is being called one of the most “Sinful Cities” in America, according to a new report by personal-finance site WalletHub.

The report found St. Louis was the 2nd most “Sinful City” right behind Las Vegas which claimed the top spot.

Kansas City wasn’t too far behind, landing in the top 25 on the list at 24th.

WalletHub says the holidays are known for indulging on food and spending. To determine the most wicked places in America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

The company says all sins are not created, or distributed, equally. WalletHub compared 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Sinfulness of St. Louis (1=Most Sinful; 91=Avg.):

1st – Anger & Hatred

8th – Jealousy

1st – Excesses & Vices

38th – Lust

48th – Vanity

11th – Laziness

Sinfulness of Kansas City (1=Most Sinful; 91=Avg.):

5th – Anger & Hatred

16th – Jealousy

59th – Excesses & Vices

117th – Lust

50th – Vanity

67th – Laziness

Here are the top 10 most Sinful Cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN

You can see the full report on WalletHub’s website.