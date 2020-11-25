St. Louis woman who bounced among foster homes named Rhodes Scholar

ST. LOUIS — A woman who bounced among foster homes as a child and often slept on the couches of friends in Missouri has been named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Mackenzie Fierceton is one of just 32 U.S. college students awarded the four-year scholarship.
She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania. Now, she will go on to do her graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.
Another local Rhodes Scholar is 21-year-old Jamal Burns, who went to Duke University after graduating from Gateway STEM High School in St. Louis.
He will graduate in May with a history degree.
