St. Louis Zoo reopens with new regulations and social distancing rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly shooting by a KCPD officer Saturday. A man was shot and killed early in the afternoon near 23rd and Lister Avenue.

Investigators say there was an armed carjacking before the deadly shooting at 1:30 p.m.

A small crowd was at the scene on 23rd and Lister most of Saturday afternoon and evening. Police blocked off streets and neighbors came to see what happened.