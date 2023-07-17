LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Saint Luke’s East and the Lee’s Summit School District are working together to keep teachers healthy. They’re offering walk-in 3D mammograms.

The walk-in event is Tuesday, July 18, from 2-4:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s East Breast Center.

A lot of women during the pandemic postponed their yearly mammogram exams and unfortunately, there has been an increase in advanced diagnosis for breast cancer, according to St. Luke’s East.

The hospital is partnering with community organizations like the Lee’s Summit School District to encourage women to get the simple 15-minute exam.

So far, not many teachers have signed up for the event, so St. Luke’s wants to encourage more teachers to take advantage.

St. Luke’s East uses a 3D mammogram system instead of the typical 2D mammograms. The 3D mammogram acquires 16 times more images than a 2D mammogram.

Two additional walk-in dates for Lee’s Summit teachers are also set for September and November.

To schedule an appointment, teachers should get in touch with their supervisor in the Lee’s Summit School District.