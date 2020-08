KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baby sharks are swimming into the maternity ward at one metro hospital.

An obstetrician who works at Saint Luke’s North is a fan of ‘Shark Week’ so the hospital decided to celebrate in their own way — by creating a bunch of baby shark costumes for the new patients!

‘Baby Shark Week’ has helped lift the spirits of the workers and new parents at Saint Luke’s North.

You can see all the photos in the gallery below.

