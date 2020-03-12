St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancellation disappoints Irish families, business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the first time in nearly 50 years, organizers have canceled the popular St. Patrick's Day parade to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite the disappointment, some businesses are following suit, choosing to put public safety first.

Browne Irish Marketplace in Midtown says its decision to shut down on St. Patrick's Day is the right call for workers, patrons and the community.

Canceling the parade is not easy for organizers, many of whom spend all year preparing. Some have never known a year in Kansas City without a parade.

In the end, organizers say President Trump's address to the nation, combined with the pandemic announcement from the World Health Organization convinced the parade's board of directors to make what they are calling a very difficult decision.

At Reardon Pallet Company in Kansas City, Kan., the Reardon family had just started getting their float ready for what would have been one of the highlights of the year for this large Irish clan.

"We were very disappointed," Dan Reardon, the family patriarch, said. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our extended family to get together. We work on the float. We were down here last weekend. There was probably 30 or 35 people down here. Two people were working, and about 32 were watching everybody else do the work."

The Reardons say it's important to maintain a sense of humor and they still plan a family get together for the holiday.

And organizers hope that people will still patronize Irish businesses who will be open on St. Patrick's Day.

The Reardon's float was the winner last year in the family category. With this year's theme of Irish wit and whimsy, the Reardons planned a float celebrating Irish knit wits and whiskey.

The parade is part of a non-profit organization and the money it brings in from this year's event funds next year's celebration. Canceling is going to be a financial hit for organizers, but the group says Kansas City will have a parade next year.