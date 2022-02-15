KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being away for two years due to the Pandemic, St. Patrick’s Day festivities return to the Westport area this year.

Kansas City’s oldest entertainment offers a district hangout spot before, during, and after the parade.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. beginning at Linwood & Broadway, and proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

Parade route and parking map

Festivities will include food, drinks, outdoor beer gardens, unique sidewalk cafés, live entertainment, and so much more.

Road Closures:

Westport Road will be closed from Mill Street to Broadway.

Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from 40th Terrace to 42nd Street.

Broadway will also be closed for the parade from Linwood to 43rd Street.

In addition, the gatherers are looking for “Doing an Irish Dance. If interested, you can click the link and download the application here on the website.