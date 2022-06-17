OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher accused of child sex crimes is now facing more than 20 new charges.

Joseph Heidesch was last reported to be on leave, already faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy. St. Thomas Aquinas confirmed with FOX4 he is no longer employed by the school.

On Friday, Johnson County prosecutors charged the 45-year-old with 24 additional charges of breach of privacy.

His charges carry accusations of possessing images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, he is also accused of installing a concealed camera to record images of two victims who were nude or partially undressed, so that he could view those images without the victims’ consent.

The initial crimes are alleged to have happened between January 2019 and September 2021. The 24 new charges are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and October 2021.

Steve Howe, Johnson County district attorney, told FOX4 in October that police are trying to determine if this case affects more minors or, perhaps, more people who were recorded without their permission.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 23, 2022.

Heidesch is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.