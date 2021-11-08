St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher facing two more charges in child sex crimes case

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher accused of child sex crimes now faces two more charges.

Joseph Heidesch, who’s currently on leave, already faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy.

Now, Johnson County prosecutors have charged the 45-year-old on Monday with an additional two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

His charges carry accusations of possessing images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, he is also accused of installing a concealed camera to record images of two victims who were nude or partially undressed, so that he could view those images without the victims’ consent.

The initial crimes are alleged to have happened between January 2019 and September of this year. The two new charges are alleged to have happened around May 28 and June 6, 2021.

Steve Howe, Johnson County district attorney, told FOX4 in October that police are trying to determine if this case affects more minors or, perhaps, more people who were recorded without their permission.

Heidesch’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 9.