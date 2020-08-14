Stabbing suspect ID’d, KCPD says, but maintenance worker’s family still waits for answers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have shared new information in the case of a maintenance worker stabbed to death at the apartment complex where he lived and worked two weeks ago.

According to police, officers were called just after 8 a.m. July 31 to Gotham Apartments on Linwood Boulevard for a disturbance in front of one of the buildings.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Larry Dickerson suffering from stab wounds. Medics took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers there was a fight and a man stabbed Dickerson before running away.

Police told FOX4 on Friday this case has been somewhat solved because officers have identified a suspect and have authority to make an arrest. However, they are still searching for the suspect.

Dickerson’s family is still waiting for justice and answers though.

On Friday, family and friends gathered to remember Dickerson at Gotham Apartments, releasing balloons in his memory.

“We would like to know why it happened,” his daughter, Sherese Matthews, said. “He was at work trying to do his job. He was serving the community. He’s a military veteran. His family, we tragically had his life end, and we’re devastated.”

FOX4 asked police for any suspect information, but they weren’t able to comment at this time. No charges have been filed.