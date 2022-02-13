LEAVENWORTH, Mo. — Leavenworth Police Department says a man was shot by an officer Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. when officers were looking for a suspect in a stabbing investigation near 5th Street and Seneca.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a handgun. The suspect is a 31-year-old man and was taken to Kansas City hospital listed critical but is now in stable condition.

Police have asked the Kansas Bureau Investigation to conduct the investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.