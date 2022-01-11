Staff works to shorten wait time at Truman Sports Complex COVID-19 testing site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After some struggles Monday, testing was back on at Truman Sports Complex Tuesday.

On Monday, people were waiting in line for about three hours, but the wait time was significantly shorter Tuesday.

“Probably 15 minutes; it hasn’t been bad honestly,” said Jesus Ladron, who got tested.

People like Ladron said it took no time to wait in line.

“They made sure that I had a QR code and confirmation email,” Ladron said. “They checked my name and said, ‘Get ready for your test.'”

But that wasn’t the case on Monday when thousands of people waited for hours before they even reached the front of the line. It was backed up all the way to Interstate 70.

The testing vendor, AIM Laboratories out of St. Louis, blamed staffing problems and a bigger turnout for the long lines.

On Tuesday, about 1,000 people signed up for appointments.

FOX4 followed up with the company, and AIM Laboratories President Sonny Naqvi said they made some adjustments for the coming days.

Naqvi said the lines were shorter on Tuesday because there was better staffing to help with the demand and time slots for appointments were organized better. FOX4 saw someone checking people’s phone for appointments at the entrance.

“It’s pretty important. I would hate to be the spread of COVID,” said Josie Curry, who got tested.

Curry said despite the rough start, the testing clinic opened at the perfect time because she’ll be traveling this weekend and couldn’t find any appointments available.

“I couldn’t get in anywhere else like CVS, Walgreen or anything like that,” Curry said.