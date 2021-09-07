Staffing, food shortages force cuts that will impact students in the Raytown School District

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Parents of students in the Raytown School District may end up scrambling after a notice from the school district.

Friday, the district notified families about two key issues that will impact hundreds of students.

The district asked families to make a back-up transportation plan. Raytown Schools warned it may have to temporarily cancel bus routes because of staffing shortages. In an email the district said it is “taking every action possible to ensure every student who needs transportation receives service,” but acknowledges that may not always be possible this school year.

The district said its plan is to use every available staff member to cover routes on days it is understaffed. On those days there will not be anyone to answer phones during bus times.

The district said if it doesn’t have enough staff to fill-in, families will be notified as soon as possible, but it may not come until the morning the route is canceled. Raytown School District said it doesn’t anticipate the route being canceled two days in a row, but it may be canceled several times throughout the school year.

Transportation difficulties aren’t the only issue that is now a reality in the Raytown School District.

Just like other districts in the Kansas City metro, the Raytown School District said it is experiencing supply issues with food orders.

To make sure it can feed all of its students a healthy meal, the district said it temporarily suspended its a la carte meals for all students. The after school meal program is suspended for pre-K and elementary school students until further notice. The changes began Sept. 7.

The district warns that if the food supply chain issues continue it will have to suspend after school meals to older students too.