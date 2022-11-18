KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sugar Creek branch of the Kansas City Public Library will be closed on Friday due to staffing issues.

According to the library, the staffing issues closed the Sugar Creek and Trails West branches at noon on Thursday, and Sugar Creek will remain closed on Friday.

Kansas City Public Library did not offer more detail into the staffing issues, but asks residents to visit other library locations if necessary.

