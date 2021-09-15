Staley High School cancels football game because of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 cases force a metro high school to cancel it’s upcoming football game.

Staley High School tweeted a statement from its principal Wednesday morning. It said Friday’s football game against Liberty North is canceled because of several confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases involving varsity football players.

Staley also canceled football practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The district said it plans to conduct contact tracing during that time and plans to notify any additional students who may have been exposed.

Please see this important message from Dr. Smith regarding Friday’s football game: pic.twitter.com/dUJSXCXpkC — Staley High School (@SHSFalcons) September 15, 2021

“I know this may be disappointing news for out players, families, and students who show up to support our student-athletes each week. Our hope is that we can return next week stronger than ever,” Larry Smith, Staley High School Principal, said in a statement.

Staley High School hopes to be able to celebrate Homecoming week next week.

The North Kansas City School District reports a total of 42 new COVID-19 cases in grades 6-12 between Sept. 5-11. It does not break down cases into individual schools. The majority of those students were exposed off-campus.

The school’s dashboard also shows that hundreds of students are in quarantine because they’ve been exposed to the virus.