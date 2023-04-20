This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Staley High School hope music will help one of their own.

Members of the high school’s jazz band are holding a benefit concert Thursday evening. The concert is in the Great Hall and begins at 7 p.m.

One member of the band will not be playing in the concert.

A week ago 16-year-old Ralph Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings. The homeowner is charged with shooting the teenager, critically injuring him.

Doctors say the teenager faces a long road ahead, but is expected to fully recover from the two gunshots and traumatic brain injury he suffered during the shooting.

Thursday’s concert is to raise money to help Yarl in his recovery.

Yarl is a member of Staley High School’s jazz and competition bands. According to a GoFundMe account, he is also a section leader in the marching band, and one of the top bass clarinet players in the state.

A family member said Yarl earned Missouri All-State Band recognition and loves all instruments.

President Biden invited Yarl to the White House to play for him when the time is right in his recovery.

Tickets for the jazz concert at Staley High School Thursday evening are $5.

Money raised is in addition to the $3.4 million given for the Yarl family through a GoFundMe account set up to cover medical and other expenses for the family. More than 90,000 people have donated to the fund.