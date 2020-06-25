Standoff in Kansas City after suspect fired at officers, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are at the scene of a standoff after a domestic disturbance call turned into shots fired at responding officers.

Police were called to a house in 27th Street and Van Brunt Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Officials said that a woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up and shot at her tires.

When officers arrived, police said he shot several rounds at them.

Police did not say if officers shot at the suspect.

The suspect has holed up inside the home, and police are working the situation. FOX4 witnessed armored vehicles arriving on scene. The street is taped off near the area.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information. This story will be updated.