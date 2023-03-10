OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Law enforcement are involved in a standoff Friday night after they say a man shot at U.S. Marshals and FBI agents trying to serve a warrant.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI were serving a felony warrant around 5 p.m. at the Villa Medici apartments near 96th Street and Rosewood Lane.

Lacy said they barricaded the suspect so he couldn’t leave the complex, and the man allegedly shot at federal law enforcement then ran into his unit.

Police said a U.S. Marshal did fire back at the man, but it’s unclear if he was hit or not.

The man has not come out of the apartment yet as of 7 p.m. Police said it’s unknown at this point if the man is alone or if there’s anyone else inside.

Residents at Villa Medici are being asked to stay in place; officials are not having them evacuate.

Officials would not disclose what the felony warrant was for.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.