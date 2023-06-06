KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in a standoff in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Donna Drake said officers are responding to an armed barricaded person near West 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Drake said there was a disturbance between a tenant and an apartment manager. The tenant came out with a gun as officers arrived and then went back inside.

KCPD said some residents have evacuated, some were contacted by police and chose to shelter in place.

Police are working to de-escalate the situation and have called in the crisis response team to resolve the incident peacefully.

Negotiators began making contact with the tenant’s family and quickly learned they may be going through some crisis at this time and may be in need of medical attention.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. the decision has been made to end negotiations to not escalate the situation any further.

KCPD’s “Crisis Intervention Squad” will be following up and attempting to contact the tenant at a later time. They are currently in contact with family in order to decide the best course of action.

The assault on the property manager/victim was minor with no injuries and no medical attention needed, according to police.

The tenant did not point the firearm at officers or any victims, police say. There has been no threat to harm themselves or anyone else.

Several streets are blocked off in the downtown area, including West 14th Street between Broadway Boulevard to Main Street, and segments of 13th Street. Anyone who is downtown is advised to avoid the area.