KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nothing says early fall like the taste of an apple right off the tree, and you-pick orchards around the Kansas City metro are in full swing.

The trees at Cider Hill Family Orchard in Kansas City, Kansas are loaded with apples like Pink Lady, Fuji and Jonagold.

They plant a variety of apples so their harvest season lasts from midsummer until the end of October.

Melissa Lagree works at the orchard and said customers can either go into the orchard and pick their apples or buy them from the apple store.

“We have 6,000 trees on the property. We have 20 different varieties of apple trees. And we have 38 acres of all of that as well as the pumpkins and the corn stocks,” Lagree said.

“There’s quite a variety of apples to juice from and you can pick them yourself or we have them already created for you so you can pick up a bushel and take them home and make your apple delicious goodness.”

Cider Hill Family Orchard also sells apple cider donuts, slushies and specialty menu items like apple pie nachos and apple pie egg rolls. They also have local honey and homemade apple butters and jam.